Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal groove with Ayaan Agnihotri on his latest song Party Fever

Salman Khan's nephew and Farrey actress Alizeh's brother, Ayaan Agnihotri, made his rapping debut with the song Party Fever recently. While the song also featured Salman Khan, Ayaan's stint with rapping received lots of love. As the party track gains momentum, newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have also now danced on it along with Ayaan.

In a video, the couple is seen grooving to Party Fever with Ayaan at a restaurant in Mumbai. The three are seeing vibing on the song quite effortlessly. Sharing the video on social media Sonakshi wrote, "Party Fever is on like Donkey Kong! Ayaan Agnihotri, the dark horse, races forward with tunes that make everyone groove! So proud. Payal Dev is killing it, as usual, I can't wait to hear more from you guys."

Pegged as the biggest party track of the year, Party Fever has been sung by Payal Dev and Agni, with Ayaan rapping in the song. Payal has also composed the song, while Aditya Dev has done the music production. Salman brings the right amount of glamor, while Ayan adds the perfect swag to the song. His rap sequences in the video are quite loved as much as his style and camera presence.