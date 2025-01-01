Sonakshi Sinha calls hubby an ‘irritating person’

Mumbai, Jan 1 Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Kakuda’, is annoyed by her husband Zaheer Iqbal’s shenanigans.

On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and re-shard a video from her husband in which he could be seen talking to the camera about his wife's penchant for taking long shots in the camera.

The actress wrote on the video, “You are a VVIP, very very irritating person”.

Earlier, the actress saw the Boxing Day test between India and Australia in Melbourne. The actress was seen among the humongous crowd of fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Sonakshi took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared several videos of herself in which she could be seen cheering for team India. One of the videos posted by the actress also shows her husband Zaheer Iqbal playing cricket with the kids on the ground during the break.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, ‘Blockbuster’.

