Sonakshi Sinha calls Zaheer Iqbal "best boy" as she wishes him on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha's latest post on Instagram is dedicated to her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal.

As it's Zaheer's birthday on Tuesday, Sonakshi took to social media and penned a sweet wish for him.

"After your mom, im the happiest you were born! Even happier that I married you. Happy Birthday best boy - I love you (heart emojis)," she wrote.

Sonakshi also shared some romantic pictures with Zaheer. In a couple of images, she could be seen planting kisses on Zaheer's cheek.

He rang in midnight birthday celebrations with close friends and family members including Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Veteran actress Rekha also marked presence at the birthday bash of Zaheer.

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship.

The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled beans on their dating life.

Recalling his initial attempts to approach Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer quiped, "A couple of times when I visited them, 6-8 bodyguards stood around, how was it possible to ask for her hand in marriage then?" This audience were left in splits.

Sonakshi added with a chuckle, "Then he told me, 'I think we are ready to talk to the parents,' and I said, 'Yeah, so speak to them.'"

Zaheer defended himself, "Why should I speak to them? I have spoken to my father, you should speak to yours."

Sonakshi admitted, "He had a point, so I went to my father and spoke to him, and he was happy, so everyone was happy."

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred together in the film Double XL in 2022.

