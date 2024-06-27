Sonakshi Sinha calls Zaheer Iqbal her 'Husband' with happy tears; first video gives glimpse of 'Shaadi Ka Ghar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, shared an adorable video from their wedding, giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

The newlyweds took to their Instagram account on Thursday to post the heartwarming video, filled with unforgettable moments.

The video begins with Zaheer signing the marriage papers, surrounded by loved ones singing 'Sona Kitna Sona Hai' from the movie 'Hero No. 1.'

The couple's parents are seen surrounding them, and Zaheer's sister, Sanam Ratansi, is spotted getting teary-eyed along with her husband as they witness the union.

Actor Siddharth is also seen cheering for the bride and groom.

In one touching moment, Sonakshi can be heard saying, 'shaadi ho gaye,' to which her friends joyfully respond, 'Jija ji aa gaye.'

The video captures Sonakshi getting emotional as she receives a hug and kiss from Zaheer, her love.

Along with the video, Sonakshi added a sweet note that read, "Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions, and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar... and it was PERFECT... it was US."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony and later hosted a grand reception for their Bollywood friends.

The couple had an intimate wedding and later hosted a grand reception for their BTown friends.

The star-studded wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember, as the newlyweds mesmerized guests with their rendition of the iconic song 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from Sonakshi's debut film 'Dabangg'.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor