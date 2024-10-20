Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her first Karwa Chauth, husband Zaheer Iqbal, too, fasted

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Firsts are always special. Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in June 2023, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi dropped a cute video with Zaheer. In the clip, she revealed that Zaheer has also kept a fast.

'Hungry' Sonakshi could be seen making goofy expressions and playing with flowers. Her antics evoked a funny response from Zaheer.

As Zaheer asked her what was she doing, she replied, "I am hungry, I don't know what to do!". Sonakshi then asked him, "Why have you kept Karwa Chauth?" To that, he jokingly replied, "Because if I eat in front of you, you'll kill me!"

"Find a pati who won't let you starve alone... whatever his reason may be...Happy Karwa Chauth..our first," Sonakshi captioned the post.

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Their wedding post read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife.

Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer

23.06.2024."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

