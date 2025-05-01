Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates One Year of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Calls Fareedan and Rehana Jahan Characters That She Will ‘Always Cherish’

Exactly one year ago, Sonakshi Sinha starred in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and delivered an impactful performance as Fareedan and Rehana Jahan. Today, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed series completes one year, and Sonakshi hopped back onto the memory of stepping into dual roles. Considering that the ‘Dabangg’ actress has never played such a role before, she called it a “unique” experience, and stated that it was unforgettable to bring to life the grand vision of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a series.

Celebrating one year of Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha says, “Heeramandi has completed one year, and I can only think about how time flies fast! I was beyond thrilled when I played Fareedan and Rehana Jahan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand vision. Bringing them to life was an unforgettable & unique experience, something that I will always cherish. I’m also filled with gratitude that the viewers poured so much love towards Fareedan, and I’m happy I could justify the roles. The characters and the series have come a long way. Both roles were deeply appreciated and accepted, and what more can one want as an actor!"

In Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha stepped into ferocious dual roles as Fareedan and Rehana Jahan, and received critical acclaim for pulling off emotionally demanding characters. She carefully blended intensity, grit, and vulnerability, with hints of ferocity to justify her characters. While she ignited the screens with her aura and impressive dialogue delivery, her performance in Tilasmi Bahein added to her character’s appeal, leaving the audience hooked to her addictive energy. Currently, Sonakshi Sinha is geared up to make her Telugu debut in Jatadhara, wherein she will be seen alongside Sudheer Babu. Earlier, the makers unveiled Sonakshi’s fiery first look that promises to pack a punch of grandeur and royalty. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, Jatadhara is soon to be released.