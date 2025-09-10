Sonakshi Sinha clocks 15 years in Bollywood, Zaheer Iqbal celebrates in style

Mumbai, Sep 10 Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has clocked 15 years in the industry since her blockbuster debut in "Dabangg" in 2010. Marking the milestone, Sonakshi's husband, Zaheer Iqbal, celebrated her big day with a beautiful post and a sweet dinner date.

Sharing a picture of Sonakshi posing with a dessert on a table that had “Happy 15 Years” written on it, Zaheer exclaimed how proud he is of his wife. “Happy 15 Years of KICKING ASS Babyyyy, no one in this world is prouder of you than I am. Yeh toh bas shuruwat hai #BestActress #BestHuman #BestWife,” he wrote.

Replying to him, Sonakshi penned a heartwarming comment that read, “I love you just tooooo much!!!! With you by my side, I can do just about anything.” Sonakshi, who made her debut opposite Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Dabangg, took to her social media to share a fun video reel featuring Zaheer. In the video Zaheer and Sonakshi are seen enacting the actress' famous dialogue “Thappad Se Dar Nahi Lagta” along with the BTS of the same. She captioned it as, “And just like that… it’s been 15 years!!! Hud hud Dabangg!!! #15yearsofDabangg”

For the uninitiated, "Dabangg" starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Vinod Khanna and marked Sonakshi Sinha's debut. The trailer of the movie released before the film's theatrical release had created a lot of buzz not just around Salman but also around Sonakshi, as viewers were keen to see a fresh face in Bollywood and put their trust in her talent. Sonakshi did not disappoint the audience and received great reviews from both audience and critics for the character “Rajjo” in the movie.

The actress went on to star in promising movies like "Lootera", "Rowdy Rathore", "Kalank", "Dahaad" and others. The actress was applauded for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series, “HeeraMandi”. The actress, on her personal front, is extremely happy after marrying the love of her life, Zaheer Iqbal. The couple had been dating for over 7 years and got married in June 2024.

