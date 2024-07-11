Sonakshi Sinha drops star-studded wedding video ft Salman Khan, Rekha and more

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Sonakshi Sinha, who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate civil ceremony on June 23, dropped her video video which is truly a treat to watch.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Sonakshi posted a video filled with adorable moments from her special day with Zaheer.

The video begins with Sonakshi and Zaheer making their entrance for the paparazzi, happily posing for pictures.

The clip also gives glimpses of her family, including her father Shatrughan Sinha, mother Poonam Sinha, and brother Kush Sinha.

Several celebs including Kajol, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, and rapper-singer Honey Singh were also seen in the video. Apart from this, Sonakshi's 'Kakuda' co-star Saqib Saleem was seen blowing a whistle in celebration. In one scene, Sonakshi posed for a selfie with Kajol.

The highlight of the video was when Sonakshi performed the iconic dance step from 'My Name Is Lakhan' with Anil Kapoor. She was also seen sharing a hug with her 'Dabangg' co-star Salman Khan. In a touching moment, Rekha appeared emotional, and Sonakshi gently told her, 'Rona mat (Don't cry).'

The video also showed the couple dancing to popular songs like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,' 'Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi,' 'Chaiyya Chaiyya,' and 'Dhadhang Dhang.'

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and will be out on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

