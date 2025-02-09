Sonakshi Sinha extends support to Vir Das over pollution concern

Mumbai, Feb 9 After Delhi, Mumbai is also suffering from massive air pollution, thanks to the heavy construction all around the city. Actor and comedian Vir Das recently voiced his concern on the matter by sharing a long note on social media. Now, Sonakshi Sinha has extended her support to the 'Delhi Belly' actor.

The 'Dabangg' actress took to her Instagram stories and reshared Vir Das' note that read, "Unless something drastic is done, the legacy of each govt is going to be the pollution they let us live in. This point will probably be when we realise the long term effect it had on the generation just born, and those in old age too. Right now it feels like new pollution doesn't it? And if we think it's unrealistic they'd let us live like that for a decade. That's naive."

Stressing the necessity to take the required action, Vir Das wrote, "Some drastic policy decisions need to happen. Goes without saying that decision will make us hugely unhappy in the interim. We will bitch and moan like we did when we got new airports and new bridges, but it will eventually be worth it. I'm just saying it's 7:30 am and the AQI is 170. At this time, there are kids going to school and old people on walks. Air isn't political, air doesn't care about your income status, air isn't religious, air isn't patriotic, air doesn't vote. If there's ONE thing worth fixing, it's the air."

In addition to this, Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram stories included a video with her ‘pasandida mard.’ The 'Khandaani Shafakhana' actress reposted an adorable video of turtles and captioned it, “Me with pasandida mard.” The video has a turtle adorably but constantly slapping the other in a playful manner. Sonakshi Sinha tagged her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal in the post.

