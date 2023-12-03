Sonakshi Sinha feels like queen in Gajra and green dress, fans tease her about Zaheer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Sonakshi Sinha said that she feels like a queen in a green dress with a gajra, drawing interesting comments from fans.

Sonakshi took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures where she is seen posing for a photoshoot in her new outfit. She captioned the post, "Gajra and green... made me feel like a queen."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ZTX9koB7m/?hl=en&img_index=1

She wore a traditional green outfit and looked elegant. She acceroized her look with Gajra and a statement necklace. She tied her hair in a bun and opted for a glam makeup look.

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "You're a queen.

Another commented, "Asli Sundara."

A fan also teased her about her rumoured boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal in the comment section, saying, "We thought Gajra and Zaheer made you feel"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in a song 'Kalaastar' with Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. She will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Apart from that, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', and 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness' in her kitty.

