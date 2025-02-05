Sonakshi Sinha gives out some GRWM tips for a bachelorette party

Mumbai, Feb 5 Along with entertaining us with her movies, Sonakshi Sinha has also come up with her own YouTube channel, giving us an insight into her personal life. Recently, the 'Dabangg' actress dropped a video, giving out some makeup tips for a bachelorette party.

Step 1

She starts off with some primer. The diva spreads the primer on her face with the help of a brush.

Step 2

Then, the actress goes for some under-eye concealer, which she puts with the help of a concealer brush.

Step 3

Next, she pats it down with some powder.

Step 4

Following this, Sonakshi Sinha applies foundation all over her face using a brush.

Step 5

Once again, she uses some powder to pat down the foundation.

Step 6

After that, she applies some contour to highlight those cheekbones.

Step 7

Next was time to do her eyes. For this, she starts with some lighter shades from the palette, and later she does the bottom part of the eye with a darker shade.

Step 8

She enhances her big beautiful eyes with an eyeliner. The actress goes with an eyeliner pen as she finds it easier to use.

Step 9

Later, the diva uses an eyebrow filler to make her eyebrows come out even more.

Step 10

Sonakshi Sinha decides to mix two colors to give her lips the desired color.

Step 11

Her makeup is finally tied up after applying some blush.

Step 12

Coming to those long hair, the actress decides to go with a straighter.

Talking about her professional commitments, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen sharing the screen with her actor husband Zaheer Iqbal in the upcoming film "Tu Hai Meri Kiran."

However, if the reports are to be believed, the film has landed in some legal issues with Adlabs. Adlabs reportedly alleged that "Tu Hai Meri Kiran" is infringing on the copyright of films whose rights are owned by them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor