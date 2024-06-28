Sonakshi Sinha has done well for herself, I wish her well, says Sonu Sood

Mumbai, June 28 Sonu Sood, well-known actor and humanitarian, has expressed admiration for Sonakshi Sinha's achievements and wished her well on her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal.

Sonu Sood, was interacting with the media during an event. When asked about her Dabangg co-star Sonakshi tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, he said: “Sonakshi Sinha got married, such an amazing thing, I wish her all the best, she made her debut with our film, and she has done very well for herself, I just want to wish a great life ahead.”

Having made his mark in acting, Sonu Sood will soon make his directorial debut with action film Fateh, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

When asked about the progress of the movie, Sonu Sood said: “We are editing the film, I am just coming from the editing, but all I can promise you that it will be the most special film for everyone."

The film revolves around the complexities and challenges of cybercrime. The film will also showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker.

The movie, produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, has been shot across global locations including India, the US, Russia, and Poland.

