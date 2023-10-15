Sonakshi Sinha, Honey Singh's song 'Kalaastar' song unveiled, take a look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh dropped his song 'Kalaastar' on Sunday featuring Sonakshi Sinha.

'Kalaastar' is the extension of Sonakshi and Yo Yo Honey Singh's previous song Desi Kalaakar. It's been a few hours since the song was released and it is already trending everywhere.

Netizens are also heaping praise on Sonakshi over her look in the track.

Talking about her collaboration with Honey Singh, Sonakshi said, "Associating with Yo Yo Honey Singh once again after 9 years was an utter pleasure. Working with Honey is always fun, and the vibe this song has is full of swag. To top that, it's an extension of Desi Kalkaar that was loved so much by fans. I hope we get the same response this time too, since Kalsaastar is quite the trooper in the current music space."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

Apart from that, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi', and 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness' in her kitty.

