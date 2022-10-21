Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL' song 'Ki Jaana' out now

Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Double XL' on Thursday, unveiled the song 'Ki Jaana'.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared a post, which she captioned, "Come take a trip with us into the world of #DoubleXL with our latest song #KiJaana! Song out now - LINK IN BIO #DoubleXL in cinemas on 4th November."

Sung by Kanishk and Kavita Seth, the song is penned by Mudassar Aziz and Baba Bulle Shah.

'Double XL' is a humorous and heartwarming whirlwind adventure into the hearts of two plus-sized women, as they navigate through a society that frequently associates a woman's attractiveness or beauty with her size.

The film also redefines the way 'attractiveness' and 'self-worth' is measured.

Huma and Sonakshi both actors have faced fat-shaming during their journey in the film industry. Now they both will be seen as the leading character in Double XL.

The film also featured Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra, and others.

The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani. It is produced by T-Series, Wakaoo Films, and Elemen3 Entertainment. The film was slated to hit the theatres on October 14 this year but now will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

The film will face a box office clash with 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and also Arjun Kapoor's upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey'.

Meanwhile, The 'Akira' actor will soon be marking her OTT debut with Amazon prime video's upcoming series 'Fallen' in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

