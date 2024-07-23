'Sonakshi Sinha is Our Daughter Now,' Says Zaheer Iqbal's Mother

Sonakshi Sinha who recently got married to her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. By respecting each other religions Zaheer and Sonakshi got married under special marriage act. It's been a month since couple got married and Zaheer's mother has commented about her bond with her's new bahurani. She said, now Sonakshi is our daughter.

During an interview, Sonakshi and Zaheer listened to a clip from Zaheer's parents, in which his mother said, "Hey Sona (Sonakshi)! Just wanted to tell you how happy and blessed we are to have you as our daughter now. Seeing you and Zaheer so happy together makes us feel that you are truly meant to be. You have a heart of 'asli sona (real gold)' only. You have given us so much love and respect; and I cannot think of anyone better for Zaheer." His father added, “God bless both of you all, love you, take care, be happy always.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer had a very small and decent wedding talking about the same actor said, "I wanted to elope.... just bounce to the country and go somewhere, get married, and come back; but I got to know that wedding is not valid in India... like you can't go to Las Vegas and get married, it is not allowed."

Sonakshi added, "So that plan was cancelled; and I always wanted a very intimate wedding. And he (Zaheer) is okay as long as his most important people are there, which is our friends and family that were present at the signing." On work front Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.