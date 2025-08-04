Sonakshi Sinha Joins All-Women Creator Line-Up at YouTube Creators Collective 2025

The energy was electric as YouTube hosted its annual Creators Collective this weekend, bringing together an inspiring lineup of India’s top women creators under one roof. This year, the event was graced by Bollywood star and entrepreneur Sonakshi Sinha. Following Aamir Khan’s association with YouTube a few months ago, Sonakshi becomes the second artist to collaborate with the global platform.

The gathering served as a celebration of content, creativity, and community, spotlighting the dynamic force of female voices shaping the future of digital storytelling. Sonakshi engaged in a fireside chat led by Gunjan Soni, Managing Director of YouTube India, where she opened up about her multifaceted journey — from being a beloved actor to launching her successful press-on nail brand Soezi, and most recently, venturing into the world of content creation with her own YouTube channel.

"I’ve always believed in expressing myself beyond the screen," Sonakshi shared during the session. "With my YouTube channel, I finally have a space that’s fully mine — where I can connect directly with people through my beauty tips, travel diaries, and candid moments from my personal life. It’s liberating and deeply fulfilling."

Her presence at the event was met with enthusiasm and admiration by the crowd of creators and fans alike, many of whom look up to Sonakshi for her authenticity and versatility across industries.

The YouTube Creators Collective continues to be a platform for conversations that matter — driving change, creativity, and collaboration across India’s thriving creator ecosystem.