Sonakshi Sinha Moving Into a Bigger Space Which Is Build by Her Husband Zaheer Iqbal

Ever since news around Sonakshi Sinha selling her first house in Mumbai surfaced online, the news generated a lot of buzz. This house that Sonakshi bought is the same one she got married to beau Zaheer Iqbal in. It is located in Mumbai's Bandra West. While it was reported that Sonakshi bought a new house on another floor in the same building where the wedding took place, a source now revealed that she has bought a bigger space in a building that Zaheer is developing and hence wants to let go of this apartment. It is a lesser known fact that other than being an actor Zaheer is also a real estate developer.

While the house was a special place, talking about it, the actress had earlier shared, "It was because of my dad (Shatrughan Sinha) that I wanted to buy my own house. It's a 1 BHK apartment at Bandstand. For him, it's like his palace." Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married in June in the presence of their loved ones at her residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate civil wedding and was followed by a star-studded reception at the restaurant Bastian.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars such as Kajol, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actor Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate the union. On the work front, Sonakshi is now seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem; helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and was released on ZEE5. Her web series, Heeramandi, was released in May 2024.

