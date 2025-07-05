Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Pregnancy Speculation, Shares Cute Banter with Husband Zaheer

Sonakshi Sinha got married last year with her longtime boyfriend Zaheer. Post marriage couple is always in news for her personal life as they often post content of their trips on their social media fan. Now, there is a buzz that Sonakshi and Zaheer are expecting their first child. However, Sonakshi has responded to this in a very smart and humorous way.

Sonakshi has shared a screenshot of a private chat with Zaheer on her Instagram story. In that chat, it is seen that Zaheer asks her, "Are you hungry?" To which Sonakshi replies, "I am not hungry. Stop force-feeding". Zaheer further says, "I thought the holidays have started". To which Sonakshi says, "I have just had dinner in front of you. I don't want anything now". At the end of this conversation, Zaheer says to her, "I love you". Sonakshi replies, "I love you more." Sharing a screenshot of the chat, Sonakshi wrote, "This is why people think I'm pregnant, stop acting like that, Zaheer." After her post, the fans' misunderstanding has been cleared. Sonakshi's intention behind sharing the chat was to debunk the pregnancy rumors.

Meanwhile, earlier, Sonakshi had clarified, saying, "I have gained weight, I am not pregnant." Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating each other since 2017. They also did the film 'Double XL' together in 2022. After dating each other for almost 7 years, the couple got married on June 23, 2024. Sonakshi and Zaheer are particularly active on social media. They share various videos and photos. They are also seen giving updates to their fans about what is going on in their lives. So if they have good news, they will definitely announce it on social media, some of her fans are saying.