Sonakshi Sinha reveals she wishes to do a biopic

Mumbai, June 28 Sonakshi Sinha has given some tremendous performances during her tenure as an actress, but there is still one thing she wishes to try out - a biopic.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Sonakshi expressed her desire to be a part of a biographical drama.

When asked what more she would like to do as an actor", the 'Dabangg' actress shared that she is just looking at roles that challenge her in different ways and portray her in different ways.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "I do not wish to do something which I have already done before or something which I can do in my sleep. I want roles that actually challenge me and push me to my limits. So if you see for the last nine years I have been choosing very different roles from each other. So I have fun in that and I like doing newer things."

Digging a little deeper, Sonakshi added, "I would love to do a period film, I would love to do a biopic. I have done a very few period films- One was "Lootera" and the other one was "Heeramandi", but I have never done a biopic, so I would love to do that."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi, who was a part of Ajay Devgn's 2012 hit "Son of Sardaar" talked about not being a part of the sequel- "Son of Sardaar 2".

She said that the story of the sequel is likely to take a different direction, with new characters, something which she completely respects.

“It's understandable that the story would be something else. The characters would not be the same. And that's completely fair,” she stated.

She added that with time she has gotten a better understanding of the dynamics of filmmaking. “I think as a professional. We’ve worked in the industry for so many years. We understand all these things. It’s a small thing, not a big deal. It doesn’t affect me at all," she went on to explain.

