Sonakshi Sinha reveals SRK sent a voice note to her and Zaheer on their wedding day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was not present at the wedding reception of couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal but he made sure to make the couple feel special with his special message.

On Tuesday, Sonakshi took to Instagram and penned a note, revealing SRK sent her and Zaheer a voice note on their wedding day.

She also shared a photograph in which she and Zaheer can be seen hearing SRK's audio message.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9M7gwtoo9D/?hl=en&img_index=1

She started her caption by writing, "A wedding can be chaotic... but you have to steal those moments in between, that will stay with you forever"

She then shared separate captions for all the photos. For the first two photos, she wrote, "Pic 1&2: being filmy and making our own music (since 2017), here in the midst of getting our wedding photos clicked!! Pic 1 is now my wallpaper"

She then shared for the next photo, "Pic 5: listening to a voice note from his all time favorite SRK (see pic 1 for reference), sending us both so much love and good wishes for the big day... i think this was the highlight of @iamzahero's day"

SRK's gesture garnered reactions from his fans.

"SRK knows best how to make someone feel special," a social media user commented.

"Wow...SRK is the best," another one wrote.

In the post, Sonakshi also shared that she was ready before Zaheer and wrote that she teared up when she saw herself wearing sindoor.

"Pic 6&7: ever heard of a bride who got ready before her groom? No?? Well, here you go. Bride also cried looking at herself in Sindoor for the first time!" Sonakshi wrote in caption.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness."On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and will be out on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

