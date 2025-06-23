Sonakshi Sinha reveals whether reports of her rumoured fight with brothers Luv and Kussh affected her mentally

Mumbai, June 23 Sonakshi Sinha has opened up about the rumors of a strained relationship with her brothers, Luv and Kussh. The actress addressed the speculation and revealed whether the rumors took a toll on her mental health.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Honestly, I don’t dwell on it. I try not to give it too much thought.” When asked about her experience shooting the film ‘Nikita Roy’ with her brother Kussh, Sonakshi shared that stepping onto the set meant stepping into full work mode. "As soon as you come on set, you remember what you're there to do. The 'Dabangg' actress, who has worked with several first-time directors over the years, said her focus was on supporting Kussh in his directorial debut.

“I've worked with a lot of new directors, and my effort is always to support them in every way I can—whether it's through my experience or the understanding I’ve built over 15 years. New directors bring a fresh energy and perspective, and that excites me,” she added.

Talking about Kussh's vision, she said, “He was very clear about what he wanted to make, and that clarity made the process smooth and enjoyable.” When asked if they had any sibling fights on set, Sonakshi laughed and said, “No, no, not at all. I actually thought we might have a little argument, but nothing happened. On set, you're in a complete work zone. There's so much going on that there's really no time or point in getting into small things.”

For the unversed, reports of a family rift began circulating soon after Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime partner, Zaheer Iqbal. Her brothers, Luv and Kussh Sinha, were noticeably absent from the wedding. Their absence quickly became the centre of online chatter, with many speculating about tensions within the family. Reports claimed that some of the brothers’ remarks subtly hinted at their discomfort with the interfaith nature of the wedding.

Later, Luv Sinha addressed his absence from Sonakshi’s wedding through Instagram post, where he hit out at what he described as a misleading ‘online campaign’ targeting him. His post read, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me, my family will always come first.”

Meanwhile, Sonakshi stars in the titular role in “Nikita Roy” alongside Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film, which marks Kussh Sinha’s debut as a director, is slated to hit theatres on 27 June 2025.

