Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer 'Kakuda' first look poster out, film to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : The makers of Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem-starrer 'Kakuda', finally announced the release date of the horror comedy film and also shared the first-look poster.

The film is all set to be released on July 12.

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Aditya Sarpotdar shared the poster and update about the release date of the film.

The poster features Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem.

"Purushon Ke Hit Mein Jaari..- #Kakuda aa raha hai '12 July' ko, toh ghar pe rahein aur theek 7:15 baje, darwaza khula rakhna naa bhoolein," reads the caption along with the poster.

As per a statement, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

Official synopsis of the project read, ". While Ratodi seems like any other village, it isn't because of the curse inflicted upon it for years. Every house in the district has two similar looking doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other. The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15 pm sharp. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. But who is Kakuda...Why does he punish the men in the village? How will the villagers get rid of the curse? Beware! Ab Mard Khatre Me Hai!"

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

"As a filmmaker and a fan of the horror-comedy genre, I find it incredibly fascinating to explore the delicate balance between fear and laughter. It's a challenging task to make viewers simultaneously scared and amused, but with 'Kakuda,' I am confident that we have hit the right chord yet again," he said.

"I am thrilled to have worked with an exceptionally talented cast, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Aasif Khan who have supported the narrative brilliantly by adding humour and emotions to the story. Their spotless comic timing and the way they portray genuine emotions have made my job as a director much easier. Together, we have crafted a unique and engaging story that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating every twist and turn," he added.

'Kakuda' will be out on ZEE5 on July 12.

