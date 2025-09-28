Sonakshi Sinha says send help after hubby Zaheer Iqbal goes ‘crazy’

Mumbai, Sep 28 Bollywood power couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are known for their goofy videos and strong camaraderie on social media.

Keeping up with this trajectory, the duo posted a fun video on Sunday in which Zaheer is seen playfully teasing Sonakshi with his funny antics. In the clip, the couple is sitting at a restaurant, with Zaheer trying to place his hand on her face while she attempts to drink water. Laughing, Sonakshi tells Zaheer, “You are crazy.” Sharing this video, the ‘Akira’ actress wrote, “Send help.” In the video, the ‘Notebook’ actor, dressed in a blue T-shirt, records the moment while looking into the camera. Judging by Sonakshi’s expressions, it seems like she’s both amused and slightly exasperated by his antics.

A few days ago, the ‘Dabangg’ actress had posted a playful video of Zaheer reading her horoscope. In the clip, the actor, sitting in a car, was seen reading Sonakshi’s horoscope on his phone. Sharing this candid moment, the Heeramandi actress wrote in the caption, “Husband @iamzahero reading my horoscope. I think his week is not going to go so well.”

In the clip, Zaheer was heard reading a description that said, “Laughter, dramatic moments, and constant check-ins. She loved deeply and wanted to be loved out loud in return. She enjoyed long phone calls, thoughtful surprises, heartfelt conversations, constant reassurance, and matching energies—that was the June girl for you.”

Reacting to it, Sonakshi playfully asked, “Why are you so weird?” To this, Zaheer responded with a grin, “Why are you sending me June, girl? I knew you—I knew how June girls were. Lovely.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged vows on June 23, 2024, after being in a relationship for seven years. The couple, who had kept their romance mostly away from the public eye, opted for an intimate wedding ceremony at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence, attended by close family members and friends.

