Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse of ‘epic dive day’ at Great Barrier Reef

Mumbai, Dec 20 Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Khan, are currently holidaying in Australia. Among their many adventures, the actress shared a glimpse of their “epic dive day” at the Great Barrier Reef.

Sonakshi took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures and videos featuring her and Zaheer, whom she first met at a party hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. In the images, the couple is seen sporting diving gear and posing for the camera ahead of the big jump.

In the second image, the two are seen listening to the instructions from their guide, whom the actress said helped them find “Nemo.” Other images and clips included their adventure under the water. In one video, the couple is seen dancing in the waters.

The last picture had the newly married couple posing for a selfie as they made it back into the yacht post their dive.

For the caption, she wrote: “EPIC Dive day at the Great Barrier Reef! Thank you to our amazing dive guide Chris @quicksilverdive who showed us the best spots, helped us find Nemo and made sure we had the best time!”

Talking about the Great Barrier Reef, it is the world's largest coral reef system, composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching for over 2,300 kilometers.

It was on December 18, when Sonakshi and Zaheer, who got married in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, shared that they were travelling to ‘the next continent’ to celebrate the holiday season.

Zaheer, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with the 2019 movie “Notebook,” had shared a series of boomerang clips along with his wife Sonakshi. The two were seen looking at the camera while Sonakshi winked and Zaheer smiled.

“Off to the next Continent,” he wrote as the caption.

He had also shared another boomerang video, which he tagged as “

The couple has been jetsetting to picturesque locales of Europe, including Milan and Rome.

They shared a series of their mushy clicks from the trip on Instagram and wrote, “Rome in a jiffy at the @anantarapalazzonaiadi! Cozy dinners with a view, a fun buggy ride through the city, and some mandatory sightseeing! Two days well spent!!”

Before getting married, the couple reportedly dated for almost seven years, starting in 2017, and lived together for a year. They were first seen together onscreen in the 2022 film "Double XL," revolving around two plus-size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and one from urban New Delhi, who discover themselves as they navigate life, celebrate female friendship, and embrace body positivity, breaking the myth that beauty corresponds to size.

The comedy film, directed by Satramm Ramani, also stars Huma Qureshi and Mahat Raghavendra.

After getting married, they celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines and shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.

