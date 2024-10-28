Sonakshi Sinha shares pictures with her ‘Pookie’ ahead of Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 28 Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is enjoying her marital bliss. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures with her “pookie”.

However, the actress left it to her followers to decide as to who her Pookie is, her husband Zaheer Iqbal or their new furry friend.

In the pictures, while Sonakshi can be seen dressed in a bright red coloured lehenga, her husband opted for a royal blue coloured sherwani.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Guess the pookie”.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in Mumbai after 7 years of dating. They first met at a party hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Interestingly, both Sonakshi and Zaheer started their careers with Salman.

While Sonakshi made her debut opposite Salman in the box-office phenomenon ‘Dabangg’, Zaheer made his debut with Salman Khan’s home production ‘Notebook’. The couple reportedly dated for 7 years, and lived together for a year before tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony was followed by a grand reception ceremony that was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

Zaheer is an actor, and made his debut in 2019. His father Iqbal Ratansi has businesses in jewellery and real estate, and is a childhood friend of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan which explains Zaheer making his debut with ‘Notebook’, produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. His sister Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to share the screen with her husband in ‘Tu Hai Meri Kiran’ The two have previously worked together in the film ‘Double XL’, which also starred Huma Qureshi, and a music video titled, ‘Blockbuster’.

