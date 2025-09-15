Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu-starrer ‘Jatadhara’ to release on November 7

Mumbai, Sep 15 Actors Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film “Jatadhara”, is set to release in cinemas on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu.

The makers on Monday unveiled the film’s motion poster crackling with energy, divine chants reverberating as cosmic visuals.

“From the depths of darkness, the divine rises #Jatadhara in theatres from Nov 7th 2025 in Telugu & Hindi,” Zee Studios officially captioned the motion poster on Instagram.

Abhishek Jaiswal and Venkat Kalyan, Directors, said: “Jatadhara is rooted in a folk tale where darkness collides with divine power, bringing audiences face-to-face with the presence of God. It’s a story of faith, fear, and cosmic destiny.”

The film also stars Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Prerna Arora, presenter and producer, shared: “After the success of Rustom with Zee Studios, I am proud to return with an even bigger collaboration with Umesh ji through Jatadhara. I am really grateful. This film is backed by a deeply rooted story that blends our cultural ethos with a global cinematic scale.”

“With our vision and our incredible team, we are bringing audiences a rare experience—one that is both emotionally powerful and visually unforgettable.”

Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO of Zee Studios, shared: “Zee Studios is proud to bring Jatadhara to the world. It’s not just cinema; it’s an experience that redefines scale, storytelling, and vision.”

“Our partners Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, along with Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, and the cast, are set to take audiences into a realm they’ve never seen before.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda. Co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, with Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami, the film’s powerful soundscape is helmed by Zee Music Co.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor