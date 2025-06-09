Sonakshi Sinha tests negative for Covid-19

Mumbai, June 9 Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been feeling under the weather, has revealed that she has tested negative for Covid-19.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a copy of her test report, playfully circling the word “Negative” to highlight the good news along with a dancing girl sticker.

Earlier, the actress on Sunday shared a video of her taking some vapour and coughing. Her husband Zaheer Iqbal lightened the mood by changing the lyrics of the song “Ghunghte Mein Chanda Hai” from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Koyla.”

As Sonakshi coughed, Zaheer funnily changed the line “Ghunghte mein chanda hai

phir bhi hai phela chaaron aur ujala hosh na kho de kahin josh mein dekhne waala” to “Hosh na kho de kahin zor se khaasne.”

The video was captioned: “This girl has gone VIRAL.”

It was on June 23 last year, when Sonakshi married her beau Zaheer after being in a relationship for seven years. The couple chose for a low-key and intimate registered wedding.

Earlier, the actress had a hilarious question for Zaheer when he was returning from Alibaug.

Zaheer took to Instagram to share a glimpse from his Alibaug getaway and posted a gamut of images and clips on Instagram. For the caption, he wrote: “Chai Paani, #Alibaug.”

However, it was the comment section that caught the eye as his wife Sonakshi had dropped a hilarious message for her husband.

Sonakshi wrote: “When you come home I’m going to ask you ‘Alibaug se aaya hai kya???’”

Zaheer replied to Sonakshi with laughing emojis.

On the work front, Sonakshi made her debut with the Salman Khan-starrer “Dabangg,” She was then seen in movies such as “Rowdy Rathore,” Kalank, “Son of Sardaar,” “Dabangg 2,” “Akira,” and “Double XL”.

Sonakshi is now gearing up for her upcoming project “Nikita Roy,” a psychological thriller directed by her brother, Kussh S. Sinha. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Suhail Nayyar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor