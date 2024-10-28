Sonakshi Sinha to Rakul Preet: Bollywood celebs turn heads at Ektaa Kapoor's Diwali bash

New Delhi [India], October 28 : As Diwali approaches, Bollywood actors are celebrating the festival of lights in style.

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor hosted a grand Diwali party in Mumbai on Sunday, with several B-town celebs attending the bash with full excitement.

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal arrived hand-in-hand, both dressed in traditional outfits. Sonakshi looked stunning in a white and gold suit, paired with simple makeup and golden juttis. Zaheer complemented her look, opting for a floral kurta with white pants.

Another couple who caught everyone's attention was Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The two twinned in matching blue outfits. Rakul looked beautiful in an electric blue saree with a silver blouse, while Jackky rocked a navy blue kurta and jacket.

Karan Johar, known for his unique fashion sense, made a stylish entry in an all-black velvet sherwani with golden details. He paired the look with black pants and boots, showing off his usual trendy style.

Actor Vikrant Massey kept it simple yet stylish in a white kurta and beige jacket. He was seen posing with Raashi Khanna, Ridhi Dogra and Ektaa Kapoor at the event.

The star-studded party was graced by several celebrities, including Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonali Bendre, Tushar Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain among others.

