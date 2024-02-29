Sonakshi Sinha to star in Vishal Rana's romantic thriller

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 : Actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to come up with a romantic thriller in collaboration with producer Vishal Rana and debutant director Karan Rawal.

Sonakshi took to Instagram and treated fans to new film excitement.

Sharing the picture with the team, she wrote, "When three people who LOVE their work, are borderline OBSESSED with it and cant wait to THRILL the audience come together - you get a Romantic Thriller with a twist you wont forget! Supper happy to be collaborating with the dynamic producer Vishal Rana (@itsvishalrana) of @echelonproduction and debutante Director Karan Rawal (@karanrawal2) on a film that will have you on the edge of your seats... watch this space for more! Filming soon."

As soon as the news was shared, actor's fans and industry members chimed in with their opinion in the comment section.

Huma Qureshi wrote, "Boom."

One of the users wrote, "Excited."

Helmed by debutant director, Karan Rawal, this film is a romantic thriller with an unexpected twist.

Expressing her excitement for this project, Sonakshi Sinha shared, "Its my first venture with Echelon Productions and im always looking for new and exciting roles to play, and this is another unexplored genre for me so i cant wait to dive into this thrilling role"

Vishal Rana said, "I am thrilled to start this journey with such an amazing team. It's really exciting to work with talents like Sonakshi and Karan, and I can't wait to see our vision come to life on screen. This is just the beginning of an exciting adventure, and I can't wait to get started."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his OTT debut with 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan) and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal formed an ensemble cast of 'Heeramandi' world.

She will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

