Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Huma Qureshi groove to ‘Dil Thaam Ke’ from ‘Maalik’

Mumbai, June 24 Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, and Huma Qureshi turned up the energy as they danced together to the peppy track ‘Dil Thaam Ke’ from the upcoming film “Maalik.”

The trio showcased cool dance moves while performing to the foot-tapping number. On Tuesday, Iqbal posted a video on his Instagram where he is seen grooving alongside his wife, Sonakshi, and close friend Huma. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Khoob jamega rang jab naachenge teen yaar … NIKITA ROY, MALLIKA aur MAIN #DilThaamKe Maalik ke saath performance pending hai @rajkummar_rao.”

At one point in the video, Qureshi was seen teaching the steps to Zaheer Iqbal. The trio also danced together to the signature move from the song. The video ended with the actor’s funny moves.

“Dil Thaam Ke” showcases Huma Qureshi in a vibrant, high-octane performance. This upbeat track is composed by the acclaimed duo Sachin–Jigar, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The energetic vocals are delivered by Rashmeet Kaur and Rana Majumdar.

Speaking about the song, Qureshi had earlier revealed that she shot it for over 16 hours.

The 'Double X' actress stated, “Having multiple films and shoots going on simultaneously, this was the cherry on the cake for me. Dancing is something I love so when Jayu spoke to me about it, it was a definitive yes. I thoroughly enjoyed performing on Dil Thaam Ke and audiences are going to see me in a super massy avatar. On the last day of shoot things spilled over .. and I ended up shooting for over 16 hours but it was totally worth it!! Working with my dear friend Raj is always an incredible experience and I can’t wait for audiences to see this one.”

Helmed by Pulkit, “Maalik” is a high-octane action entertainer featuring a stellar ensemble cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles. Backed by Kumar Taurani’s Tips Films in association with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 11 this year.

