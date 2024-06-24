Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal dance into hearts with 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : The star-studded wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember, as the newlyweds mesmerized guests with their rendition of the iconic song 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from Sonakshi's debut film 'Dabangg'.

Amidst the glittering affair, snapshots and videos capturing the magical moments of the evening have flooded social media, showcasing the couple's infectious joy and undeniable chemistry.

A particularly heartwarming moment was shared by Sonakshi's hairstylist where Zaheer, donning a dashing white sherwani, took the stage to serenade his bride, Sonakshi, who looked resplendent in a red embellished gown.

The duo recreated the song's signature steps, delighting everyone present while cutting their wedding cake adorned with intricate designs symbolizing their journey together.

Earlier in the evening, Sonakshi stunned in a traditional red silk saree, complemented by a choker-style necklace and jasmine-adorned bun, exuding elegance and grace.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer

23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

