Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal have jetted off to ‘the next continent’

Mumbai, Dec 18 Star couple and globetrotters Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to visit a new “continent” amid the holiday season.

Zaheer took to Instagram, where he shared a boomerang clip with his wife Sonakshi from inside the flight. The two are seen looking at the camera. Sonakshi winks at the lens while Zaheer smiles.

“Off to the next Continent,” he wrote as the caption.

Ahead of sharing the clip from the flight, Zaheer shared a boomerang video of himself and Sonakshi on the escalator.

Earlier this month, the couple travelled to Europe, where they visited Milan and Rome among many other picturesque locales.

They shared a series of their mushy clicks from the trip on Instagram and wrote, “Rome in a jiffy at the @anantarapalazzonaiadi! Cozy dinners with a view, a fun buggy ride through the city, and some mandatory sightseeing! Two days well spent!!”

From indulging in cozy dinners with breathtaking views of the city to posing at some of the most scenic spots in Rome, the two were seen enjoying every moment of their getaway. In the first image, Zaheer is seen posing with his head resting on Sonakshi’s shoulder. In the next image, the 'Akira' actress makes a victory sign. The third mirror selfie shows the couple striking a romantic pose.

Other romantic clicks of the actors highlighted their chemistry and bond.

Sonakshi and Zaheer first met at a party hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Both actors began their careers with Salman; Sonakshi made her debut alongside him in the blockbuster "Dabangg," while Zaheer debuted in Salman Khan’s home production "Notebook."

The couple is said to have dated for seven years and lived together for a year before finally tying the knot.

Sonakshi began dating Zaheer in 2017, and the couple starred together in the 2022 film "Double XL." They got married in an intimate ceremony on June 23 of this year, surrounded by family and industry colleagues.

The couple wed in a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. They celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary in the Philippines and shared glimpses from the celebration on social media.

