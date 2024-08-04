Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal share fun moments from Arpita Khan's Birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently shared adorable glimpses from superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's birthday party, which took place on Saturday.

The intimate celebration featured Sonakshi, Zaheer, and Varun Sharma among others.

Taking to their Instagram account on Sunday, Sonakshi and Zaheer dropped a series of pictures and videos from the birthday bash.

The first few pictures show the couple in matching black outfits, smiling alongside the birthday girl, Arpita Khan, her husband Aayush Sharma, and Varun Sharma with his wife Sneha Aarti.

The post includes a mix of candid moments, including a fun video where Sonakshi and Varun attempt the 'Tauba Tauba' dance step, with Iulia Vantur making a cameo.

Other videos show their off-road driving adventures and a solo clip of Zaheer.

Along with the post Sonakshi added a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Arpita Mazaa aa gaya" with the hashtag #WeekendKaVaar, celebrating the joyous occasion.

Earlier on Saturday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram account to drop an adorable picture to wish Arpita on her special day.

In the picture, Sonakshi and Arpita are seen sharing a happy moment with actor Zaheer Iqbal. The actress can also be seen holding Arpita close and wishing her.

"Hostess with the moistest," read Sonakshi's sweet message.

Arpita Khan is married to Aayush Sharma, whom she met through mutual friends at a party in 2011. After dating for several years, the couple decided to tie the knot in November 2014. They have been happily married since and are often seen sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

Sonakshi, on the other hand, got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including

Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is currently seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district and was released on ZEE5 on July 12.

