Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Dabangg Actress To Tie The Knot With Her Actor-Boyfriend On June 23

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the know with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The couple is reportedly looking at June 23 as their wedding date. According to reports, the couple will get married at a South Mumbai venue in the presence of close friends and families. Both have made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's films. While Sonakshi made her debut with Dabangg in 2010, Zaheer's first film was Notebook in 2019. They acted together in Double XL. Sonakshi has been in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. The couple has maintained that they are "just friends"

A report from Indian Today states that Sonakshi and Zaheer will get married in Mumbai on June 23. According to the report, the wedding invitation read – “The rumors are true,” and is styled like a magazine cover. The celebration, which is being held in Mumbai’s Bastian, has given clear instructions to dress in formal attire. Salman Khan was involved in Sonakshi Sinha’s first encounter with Zaheer Iqbal. It is said that Salman Khan threw a party where Sonakshi and Zaheer first met. They apparently fell in love with each other quite quickly.

Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.Sonkashi doesn't want to give out much details of her wedding before it happens and wants to keep it just in her close circle. Many of her actor friends will also be marking their presence to be a part of the most special day for the couple. The wedding planning was on for a while but Sonakshi and Zaheer were waiting for the elections to end. Sonakshi’s father (actor-MP) Shatrughan Sinha was busy as he was contesting from Asansol, West Bengal from TMC party. He emerged victorious at the constituency so now the wedding will be a double celebration.