Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: “I Will Be There”; Shatrughan Sinha Breaks Silence On Daughter's Wedding, Says ‘Khamosh’ to False Rumours

The Sinha and Ratansi families have not shared details about the upcoming wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Despite this, rumors claim the Sinha family is unhappy and will not attend.Shatrughan Sinha denied these rumors in an interview with Zoom, saying, “I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?” He emphasized, “Sonakshi and Zaheer have to live life together. They look very nice together.”

He added, “It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. The very fact that I have still been in Mumbai conveys that I am here not only as her pillar of strength but as her real kavach (armour) as well. Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding.”

Shatrughan Sinha also condemned the rumors, saying, “Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies. I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it’s none of your business. Mind only your business.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will have a court wedding on June 23, followed by a private celebration at Bastian in Mumbai with family and close friends.