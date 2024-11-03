Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mid-flight banter wins hearts, check video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Sonakshi Sinha who never fails to amuse fans with their playful banter with her husband Zaheer Iqbal shared an adorable video that showed Zaheer's mischievous side as he playfully teased her mid-flight.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram account, to share a video where she is seen resting with her eyes closed on a flight while Zaheer films the moment.

Not missing a chance to have fun, Zaheer gently pulls the mask covering her face and lifts it over her eyes, trying to get her attention. His antics annoy Sonakshi but also make her smile, as she eventually laughs and adjusts her mask, as she taps him on the shoulder.

Fans couldn't help but swoon over the couple's sweet chemistry, especially after Sonakshi added a fun caption to the video that read, "When you marry a guy whose love language is to annoy you..."

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Their wedding post read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife."

Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

