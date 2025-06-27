Sonakshi Sinha's Film 'Nikita Roy' Release Postponed; Here’s the New Date

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming film 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'. Her fans had been eagerly waiting for the release, but now a major update has come to light. Just ahead of its scheduled release, the film’s release date has been suddenly changed. The reason behind this change has been clarified by the producers through a post on social media. The film was initially set to hit theatres on June 27. Interestingly, it is being directed by Sonakshi’s brother, Kussh Sinha, and marks his directorial debut. The film is described as a mystery thriller, and Sonakshi will be seen in a completely different avatar.

The film will now be released on July 18 instead. Sonakshi also shared the update on her Instagram handle, writing:

"With advice from our well-wishers in the fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to push our release to the 18th of July, so that we can reach a wider audience. Thank you for the immense love you have shown for the film so far but you'll have to wait a little longer, and we promise you, 18th July will be worth the wait! See you in theatres." She also appealed to fans to wait a little longer for the release.

The reason behind the delay appears to be box office competition, as several other films are set to release on June 27, which would have limited screen space for Nikita Roy. Hence, the producers have decided to shift the release to avoid direct competition and ensure better reach.

The supernatural thriller promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its captivating and enigmatic plot. Nikita Roy is anticipated to be one of the most thrilling genre releases of the year, with tremendous public interest and considerable anticipation already being generated by the trailer and music. This movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar in key roles.