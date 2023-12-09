Sonakshi wishes her "king of kings" dad Shatrughan Sinha on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who is known for his iconic dialogue 'Khamosh' turned a year older today. On this occasion, he received a special wish from his daughter and actor Sonakshi.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared cute pictures with her dad and penned a sweet message, which read, "Happy birthday to the king of kings... the one whos always in my corner, and pocket !!! Love you Papa [?] #birthdayboy."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0nz6oPooCG/?

In one of the pictures, father-daughter duo Shatrughan and Sonakshi are seeing cutely holding hands while they pose with the camera.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes.

Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, an Indian film actor, and politician was a member of Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib and Rajya Sabha. He has also served as a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Sinha has also served as a member of the standing committee on transport, tourism and been a cultured member of the consultative committee in the ministry of external affairs and overseas Indian affairs from 2014-2019. In 2016, he also launched his biography, entitled 'Anything but Khamosh'.

Shatrughan Sinha has done over 100 films in his career. 'Kalicharan', 'Dostana', 'Jaani Dushman', and 'Khudgarz' are some of his memorable movies.

With his personality, baritone and dialogue delivery, Shatrughan Sinha has always grabbed fans' attention.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in a song 'Kalaastar' with Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. She will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

