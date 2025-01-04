Sonakshi, Zaheer had an ‘amazing experience’ after making it on top of Sydney Harbour Bridge

Mumbai, Jan 4 Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who were holidaying in Australia, climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The actress shared that it was an amazing experience.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared two pictures of herself posing with her husband Zaheer on top of the iconic bridge.

In the first image, the two are seen posing in a photo-booth, which had “I climbed it! #Bridgeclimb” written as the caption.

She then posted a picture of her and Zaheer on top of the bridge and wrote: “On top of Harbour bridge!!What an amazing experience.”

BridgeClimb Sydney is an Australian experience that takes an individual on a journey to the top of the famous edifice.

Talking about the structure, which is a steel through arch bridge in Sydney, Australia, spanning Sydney Harbour from the central business district to the North Shore. The view of the bridge, the Harbour, and the nearby Sydney Opera House is widely regarded as an iconic image of Sydney, and of Australia itself.

On January 2, the couple bid farewell to their Australian getaway and shared a series of beautiful photos from their trip, expressing gratitude for the experience.

In their post, they shared, "So blessed to have spent the last few days of 2024 right in the lap of nature, surrounded by these beautiful animals! @jamalalodge and their amazing staff are doing such a great job of taking care of these animals and rehabilitating them! Can't wait to be back here soon."

The couple also attended the thrilling Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia in Melbourne, posting several pictures and videos from their day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

On the professional front, the couple is set to reunite on screen in their upcoming film “Tu Hai Meri Kiran,” which is slated for release in 2025.

