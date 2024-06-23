Sonakshi-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Aayush Sharma-Arpita, celebs snapped at Sinha's residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : On the big day of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, their family members and industry friends are arriving at the wedding venue to shower their blessings on the couple. Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari with her fiance Siddharth, Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and others were snapped at the bride's residence.

Bibbojaan a.k.a Aditi Rao Hydari was snapped with Siddharth outside Sonakshi's home.

Sonakshi's close friend and actor Huma Qureshi looked stunning in ethnic wear as she was seen leaving in her car.

Salman Khan's sister Arpita and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma were also spotted at the wedding ceremony of Sonakshi.

A few hours ago, Sonakshi's father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was snapped at Bandra in Mumbai.

In the video, he can be seen responding to the paparazzi with a smile as they congratulated him and his wife Poonam Sinha on their daughter's marriage.

As the media surrounded his car and congratulated him, Shatrughan Sinha replied with a smile, "Thank you". He looked graceful in a black kurta and a blue embroidered stole.

Poonam Sinha also thanked the media people after receiving congratulatory wishes from them.

A few days ago, Shatrughan Sinha was seen posing with Zaheer. Both, Zaheer and Shatrughan Sinha were seen smiling as they posed for the camera.

Sonakshi was also seen in a white coloured outfit.

Just a couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends.

Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends.

One of the images shows Sonakshi posing with Huma Qureshi.

On Thursday night, groom-to-be Zaheer was photographed with Sonakshi's father and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha in Bandra, Mumbai. The veteran actor and Zaheer happily posed together for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Earlier, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' that would turn them into each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.

'The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline.

The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not publicly opened up about their love story, they have been seen sharing adorable photos with each other on social media.

