Sonal Chauhan boards 'Mirzapur: The Film' cast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan has joined the cast of the highly anticipated upcoming 'Mirzapur: The Film".

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film will feature fan-favourite characters, including the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), the ambitious Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and the audacious Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu).

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonal Chauhan shared a handwritten letter from the makers of Mirzapur, welcoming her to the cast.

While expressing her excitement about the role in 'Mirzapur: The Film', the 'Jannat' actress wrote that she cannot wait to become a part of this "iconic" project.

"Still sinking in. So glad to be a part of a journey so incredible and game-changing. I'm immensely excited to join Mirzapur: The Film, and I can't wait for you all to see what we have to unpack on the screen," said Sonal Chauhan.

She also expressed gratitude to the makers of Mirzapur for including her in the project.

"Thank you Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Gurmmeet Singh, Excel movies for bringing me into the world of Mirzapur. I'm thrilled to be a part of this iconic project," added Sonal Chauhan.

Scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026, this highly anticipated film promises to expand the gripping narrative of the iconic crime thriller that has captured the hearts of millions.

Also returning is Abhishek Banerjee, reprising his role as the enigmatic compounder.

After the film's theatrical run, it will be available for streaming on Prime Video for members in India and over 240 countries and territories, just eight weeks after its release.

'Mirzapur Season 3', which premiered in July, generated significant buzz among fans, many of whom expressed nostalgia for the character of Munna Bhai, adding to the excitement for the upcoming film.

