Sonal Chauhan Introduces Herself as Sahiba from Shera, Shares First Look From Sets

Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan is all set to step into Punjabi films with her debut, Shera, an intense action family drama also starring Parmish Verma. Recently, Sonal took to her social media handle to share a few BTS glimpses from the sets, and also introduced her character, Sahiba. The actress blooms in a light yellow and white kurta set, oozing a very authentic and grounded Punjabi appeal.

Sharing the pictures, she also hinted at the film’s theme with a caption that read, “🕉 - ੴ ਤੂ ਦਰੀਆਓੁ ਦਾਨਾ ਬੀਨਾ ਮੈ ਮਛੁਲੀ ਕੈਸੇ ਅੰਤੁ ਲਹਾ ✨ ~ You are the River, All-knowing and All-seeing. I am just a fish-how can I find Your limit? SHERA - Ik kissa eho jha… jithe SAHIBA mirze di nhi SHERE dii aa ❤️”

Written and directed by Savio Sanddhu, Shera will see Sonal Chauhan and Parmish Verma collaborate for the first time, and audiences are beaming with excitement to see what they have in store. After establishing herself in the South and Bollywood spaces, Sonal is adding a feather of ‘pan-India’ to her body of work by diversifying into the Punjabi film space.