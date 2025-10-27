Sonal Chauhan to star in ‘Mirzapur: The Film’: Still sinking in

Mumbai, Oct 27 Actress Sonal Chauhan, who is known for working in films such as “Jannat” and “Adipurush” to name a few, has officially joined the cast of “Mirzapur: The Film”.

The actress shared the announcement on her social media handle by giving a peek into the warm gift hamper and a note from Excel Entertainment.

The note read, “Dear Sonal, we are excited to have you on the team for ‘Mirzapur’. Can’t wait to see the magic you bring to the screen.”

Sonal shared her excitement and said: "Still sinking in....So glad to be a part of a journey so incredible and game-changing.”

“I'm immensely excited to join Mirzapur: The Film, and I can't wait for you all to see what we have to unpack on the screen!" added the actress.

Mirzapur: The Film was announced last year. It will mark the return of Pankaj Tripathi in his fan-favourite character Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal and Guddu Pandit, Divyenddu as Munna Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta.

The crime thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It will also star Abhishek Banerjee and Jitendra Kumar in pivotal roles.

“Mirzapur”, a crime thriller series, follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

The main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur in the first season.

The second season retains the principal cast from the first season, excluding Massey and Pilgaonkar, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

The series was filmed mostly across Uttar Pradesh, primarily shot in Mirzapur, and other locations including Lucknow, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi.

In other news, Sonal is all set to make her Punjabi debut with the upcoming film, Shera, wherein she will share the screen space with Parmish Verma for the first time.

