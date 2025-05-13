Sonal Vengurlekar shares how playing the antagonist in ‘Jamai No. 1’ was creatively fulfilling

Mumbai, May 13 Actress Sonal Vengurlekar has opened up about playing the antagonist in the show “Jamai No. 1,” calling the experience both challenging and creatively rewarding.

The actress shared that stepping into a negative role pushed her boundaries as a performer and gave her a chance to explore a new side of her craft. Speaking about her role, Sonal shared, “Talking about her excitement, Sonal Vengurlekar said, “I’ve always believed that television antagonists are written with so much depth and complexity. While protagonists often have to stay within the lines of what's considered virtuous, antagonists get to explore the grey areas—and that's where the real drama lies.”

She added, “As an actor, I find that space incredibly exciting. I’m truly thrilled to be joining Jamai No. 1! It’s a show that’s already connecting with viewers, and stepping in as Sayli brings an entirely new dynamic to the storyline. She is not your typical negative character—she’s intense, emotionally charged, and dangerously smart. Her obsession, her psychological games, and the unpredictability she brings made this role both challenging and creatively fulfilling. I’m really looking forward to the audience discovering this new twist in the show.”

Sonal joins the cast as Sayli Deshpande, Neel’s (Abhishek Malik) childhood best friend from Trimbakeshwar. Sayli’s return into Neel’s life is anything but ordinary. Having spent most of her childhood in Neel’s home, their bond runs deep — but now, that very bond threatens to shake the foundation of his marriage with Riddhi (played by Simaran Kaur). From deception to manipulation, she’s willing to go to any extent to win Neel back.

“Jamai No. 1” stars Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur in the lead roles along with Aarti Bhagat, Saniya Nagdev, Shruti Gholap, and Vora Dushyant as the supporting cast. The family drama follows the journey of Neel, a young man from Nashik, who, despite being raised in a traditional environment by his father, a pujari, is determined to forge his own path and shape his own future.

The show airs every day on Zee TV.

