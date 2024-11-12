Sonali Bendre, husband Goldie Behl celebrate 22 years of marriage with a special video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl are celebrating 22 years of marriage today and to celebrate the special occasion the actress shared an adorable video that captured some of their unseen and cherished moments together.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the actress dropped the video along with an adorable caption that read, "22 @goldiebehl."

The video included clips of the couple from outings, vacations, and special events. It was set to the song Maiyya by Sachet-Parampara from the movie Do Patti.

Earlier on their 20th wedding anniversary, Sonali had shared old family photos, including a picture from their wedding day in 2002.

She captioned it, "Then. Now. Forever."

In 2018, while undergoing cancer treatment, Sonali expressed her gratitude to Goldie in a post that read, "As soon I began to write this... I knew instantly that I wouldn't be able to put down in words all the emotions and thoughts that were running through my head. Husband. Companion. Best friend. My rock. For me, that's @goldiebehl. Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health... and god knows, how we've been through that this year."

"What not many people realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle... it's something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you'd juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home... all this while shuttling between two continents," the post further read.

She thanked Goldie for being her "source of strength, love, and joy" during that difficult time.

"Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters?

Happy anniversary Goldie!," her post read.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl got married on November 12, 2002, in a grand wedding ceremony attended by many high-profile guests. The couple has a son named Ranveer.

