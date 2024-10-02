Sonali Bendre, Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra's show at 'Namo Bharat' event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : From actor and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre, and Tahira Kashyap to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri, the stunning celebs walked the ramp in Manish Malhotra's show at an event 'Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage, Walk for Service, and Walk for Heritage' organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation.

Sonali Bendre looked gorgeous in a Paithani sari as she walked the ramp for the Manish Malhotra show.

In a conversation with ANI, Sonali Bendre said, " Terror attack victims and cancer victims both are here. In 'Namo Bharat', we are showing 3 things, courage, service and heritage."

While saluting the Indian government for celebrating the country's rich heritage, director and cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap sent a strong message. She said one should not lose hope when a person endures a difficult phase in their life.

"I salute the government of India for celebrating this rich heritage, it is very beautiful. It is so unique. It is also about courage, towards the terror attack victims and cancer survivors. There are going to be ups and downs but during your down, one shouldn't lose hope," shared Tahira.

Actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, walked the ramp in a light pink-hued traditional outfit.

"This event has been organised specially to salute the spirit of India. We are all going through something or have survived something; we are all survivors...I am fighting the battle and one day I will also be a survivor...this walk is a walk of courage, service and heritage. My journey is not easy...the chemo is very hard but I put in my efforts and God also gives me the spirit to bounce back...," added Hina.

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in black and silver outfit.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' stars Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri amazed everyone with their mesmerising looks. Triptii wore a light pink lehenga with heavy embellishments and intricate designs. Kartik opted for an embroidered bandhgala, black kurta and trousers

Kartik Aaryan expressed delight after being a part of the 'Namo Bharat' event and said, "I am really grateful about getting the opportunity to get associated with this show. I felt really proud while walking with the cancer and terror survivors. I felt really powerful with them."

He also talked about his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', saying, "In entertainment, our country is ahead and on this aspect we are bringing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' this Diwali.."

Tripti emphasised the growing women's empowerment in India and added, "All I want to say is because of women's empowerment every daughter in India feels safe. Every woman gets an opportunity and has the courage to fulfil their dreams. In every field, women are moving ahead and it will only go up from here."

26/11 attack survivor Devika Rotawan and her father and Divya Salaskar, daughter of Vijay Salaskar, a Police inspector who lost his life during the 26/11 attack, walk the ramp at an event 'Namo Bharat' organized by the Indian minorities foundation.

Devika Rotawan, who is a survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai attack said, "I always remember that moment even today. I still carry those wounds and I am still fighting with it. Since then it has been a dream to end terrorism. I have seen a lot of difference since 26/11 there haven't been any terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Since PM Modi there have been many changes. Women have been promoted and a lot of laws have been made against terrorism. I am really happy about this."

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra believes that events like 'Namo Bharat' hold a lot of meaning to him as "I have done a lot of shows and this has been my work as well as my life from films to fashion. But when I do such shows it means a lot to me. It is very important to us because our heart is in it. Of course, the heart is in our work always. But this has a lot more meaning. Today having shared the ramp this entire fashion show with terror victims and cancer survivors gives it a lot more meaning and I am so happy today that fashion, textile, embroidery, and the beautiful work of our craftspeople is being celebrated and today we are celebrating people who are survivors. So I am really happy and grateful."

