Sonali Bendre: Marriage requires daily effort, should never be taken for granted

Mumbai, Aug 1 Actress Sonali Bendre has shared her mantra to a successful marriage. She said that both partners need to work on their relationship as it requires daily effort and should never be taken for granted.

Asked Sonali, who has been happily married for over two decades to filmmaker Goldie Behl, about the advice she would like to give young couples, Sonali told IANS: “I don’t think anyone can really advise youngsters, and those who try usually fail. They believe they know everything. They have Google, ChatGPT—every answer is at their fingertips.”

Decoding the key to a perfect marriage, she said: “Marriage, according to me, is something that requires daily effort. It should never be taken for granted. Both partners need to work on it. Mutual respect is essential.”

For Sonali, marriage is a partnership of equality.

“Not that we have to be equal in everything, but our strengths should complement each other. I have my strong points, and my husband has his. We divide responsibilities accordingly. Marriage is about supporting each other and, ultimately, about growing old together. Over the years, you realize that sometimes you sacrifice more, sometimes your partner does.”

She added: “Life has ups and downs. Equality is not in the day-to-day tasks but in the long run, with respect and care at the core.

The internet has played a major role in the world and relationships, and Sonali agrees strongly.

“The change is huge! In our time, a generation would change every 20–25 years. Now it feels like it changes every three years. Everything has turned upside down. The internet has transformed how people live and connect.”

Sonali will be seen as a host on the show “Pati, Patni Aur Panga”, which is all set to air on Colors. She will be joined by comedian Munawar Faruqui as a co-host.

