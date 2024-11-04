Sonali Bendre remembers Rohit Bal as her co-star in their unreleased film 'Love You Humesha'

New Delhi [India], November 4 : In fond memory of late designer Rohit Bal, actor Sonali Bendre on Monday paid a heart-touching tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sonali revealed that Rohit once shared screen space with her as an actor in the film 'Love You Humesha', which never released in the theatres.

"Gudda, known to everyone as a fantastic designer, but to me, he was also a co-actor in our film, Love You Humesha. He was a natural in front of the camera, and his energy was always fantastic. Though the movie never saw the light of day, it gave me beautiful memories and relationships that have lasted a lifetime- connections I still cherish today," she wrote.

Sonali also shared an adorable picture with Rohit Bal.

Bal, who was 63 at the time of his demise, had been struggling with a heart ailment for some time and was hospitalized shortly before his death. He left for his heavenly abode on November 1.

Earlier former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared a nostalgic photo from a collaborative fashion show, stating, "An indomitable spirit and what a pioneer. Rest in peace #RohitBal."

Actor Anil Kapoor also expressed his sorrow, noting, "Heartbroken to hear about Rohit Bal's passing. A true artist and visionary... His legacy will live on. Rest in peace."Veteran actor Anupam Kher remembered Bal's vibrant personality, writing on Instagram, "He was vibrant, colourful, funny, genius, compassionate... Above all, a great human being."

The FDCI also commemorated Bal's legacy, highlighting his role as a founding member and his unique ability to blend traditional and modern aesthetics in his work.Their tribute read, "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal... His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA."

In October 2024, Bal made a return to the runway with his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at Lakme Fashion Week, showcasing his resilience after a challenging year marked by health issues. Unfortunately, it was his last dance on the fashion runway.

