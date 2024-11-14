Sonali Bendre reveals why she likes ‘black outfits’

Mumbai, Nov 14 Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has a good reason for why she loves her outfits in shades of black.

Sonali took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures dressed in a black ankle length dress. She completed her look with golden drop earrings, subtle makeup and hair tied into a neat bun.

She captioned the post: “Like my outfits how i like my coffee: black! (sic)”

On November 12, Sonali and her husband, Goldie Behl celebrated 22 years of togetherness.

To mark this milestone, the actress shared a heartfelt video compiling their unseen romantic and cherished memories. Sonali took to her Instagram to post a video and captioned it, “22 @goldiebehl.” While the caption was simple, the video montage spoke volumes about their relationship.

The ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ actress also included the song "Maiyya" by the composer duo Sachet-Parampara from the film “Do Patti.” The video features Sonali and Goldie’s unseen photos from their outings, starry appearances, and vacations.

She wrote, “Then. Now. Forever.” One of the photos was from their wedding day on November 12, 2002.

Sonali and Goldie tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on November 12. Their wedding was a grand affair, attended by high-profile guests, including Mumbai's then-Chief Minister, Vilasrao Deshmukh. The couple also have a son named Ranveer together.

Sonali made her acting debut with Aag in 1994. She was then seen in films such as “Diljale”, “Major Saab”, “Sarfarosh”, “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, “Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hain”, “Kadhalar Dhinam” and “Murari” among many others.

She was last seen in the film “Love You Hamesha” starring Akshaye Khanna. The film was stuck in the cans and remained unreleased for over 21 years. Sonali had called her role in this film one of her best roles. The film was finally released on 7 July 2022 on YouTube. ]

The actress has appeared as a judge on various reality shows including India's Got Talent and India's Best Dramebaaz. Later, Bendre starred in the television series Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye and The Broken News.

