Sonali Bendre shows her gratitude towards our Armed Forces: 'We are forever grateful'

Mumbai, May 10 Actress Sonali Bendre shared her gratitude towards our Armed Forces, who risk their lives to protect everyone else.

Sonali penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle that read, "The grace and dignity of our armed forces can never be overlooked. They risk their lives for everyone in this nation, only driven by unwavering duty and love for the land."

"We are forever grateful for the burden they carry, so we may sleep in peace, unafraid of tomorrow. Their courage humbles us. Their sacrifice unites us. Proud of our armed forces. #Jai Hind," the 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' actress wrote.

Before this, television actress Karishma Tanna also prayed for the safety of our brave hearts.

The 'Scoop' actress penned on her Instagram, "At this moment, while we go about our lives, there are brave hearts standing at our borders, risking everything so we feel safe. To every soldier, every officer, every family silently holding on while their loved ones fight for our nation- thank you feels too small. I stand with India. With every jawan. With every heartbeat that beats for our country. Praying for your safety. Saluting your courage. Indian is because of you."

Furthermore, actress Aditi Rao Hydari prayed for peace in the light of the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.

Hydari took to her IG and wrote, "Please let us all pray for our country. Salute and pray for our brave armed forces, for every innocent life that is at risk, for every anxious heart. Please let us pray for peace. Jai Hind."

Not just them, but other members of the film fraternity, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and Kareena Kapoor, saluted the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

Things have been tense between India and Pakistan ever since the Indian forces conducted 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, to avenge the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, J&K.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor